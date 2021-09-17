How to Watch the Cambia Portland Classic, Second Round

September 17, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch the LPGA Tour Cambia Portland Classic, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two-time champion at the CPC, Brooke Henderson is in the running at -2 and in a position to make a strong move today as round two kicks off.
Author:

After the first round of the Cambia Portland Classic, there is a three-way tie at the top with Pajaree Anannarukarn, Gemma Dryburgh, Carlota Ciganda (-4), but they are all only one stroke ahead of the pack, which includes six players at -3 and five more at -2 just two strokes behind leaders. 

It is a pretty log-jammed group after the first day of action and is set up on Friday for someone to come in and take control. Who is going to make their move today?

How to Watch Cambia Portland Classic:

Game Date: Sep. 17, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch the Cambia Portland Classic online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

There was a lot of strong and steady play in the first round, but nobody was able to dominate, leading to some fun highlights.

Brooke Henderson, the two-time champion here at the CPC is sitting at -2, just two strokes off the lead. She had a pretty clean, though uneventful round with three birdies and one bogey. Henderson had a lot of pars and maintained herself in the hunt. Nothing amazing, but nothing overly destructive for her chances of winning.

The same cannot be said for the three leaders. While Anannarukarn had a very clean round with five birdies and one bogey, the other two at the top with her had wild rounds.

Dryburgh knocked in one of the only eagles on the day and mixed in five birdies with three bogeys. Every other hole was an adventure and could have been a great score or a negative score — a lot of boom or bust potential. 

Same with Ciganda, who was cleaner than Dryburgh with seven birdies to lead the day, but peppered in both a bogey and a double bogey. She found her in stride on the back nine with four birdies in seven holes and would have a very strong lead if it weren’t for her double bogey coming in between those birdies.

Round 2 of the Cambia Portland Classic should present a lot of the same excitement as Day-1.

How To Watch

September
17
2021

Cambia Portland Classic, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
How to Watch the Cambia Portland Classic, Second Round

