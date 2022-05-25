How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Lucas Glover carded a 23rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge aiming to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Glover's Statistics
- Glover has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Glover has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Glover last played at Colonial Country Club in 2021 and finished eighth in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
48
-4
$21,360
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
30
+5
$93,150
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)