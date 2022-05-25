How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 2, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Lucas Glover takes a tee shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Lucas Glover carded a 23rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge aiming to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Glover's Statistics

Glover has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Glover has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Glover last played at Colonial Country Club in 2021 and finished eighth in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 23 +2 $129,768 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 48 -4 $21,360 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 30 +5 $93,150 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606

