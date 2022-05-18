How to Watch Lucas Glover at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lucas Glover had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the PGA Championship in 2020, failing to make the cut. The No. 112 player in golf seeks better results this time around at Southern Hills Country Club.
How to Watch Lucas Glover at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Glover's Statistics
- Glover has finished below par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Glover has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
48
-4
$21,360
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
30
+5
$93,150
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
