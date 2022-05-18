How to Watch Lucas Glover at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 16, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Lucas Glover putts on the 13th hole during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Glover had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the PGA Championship in 2020, failing to make the cut. The No. 112 player in golf seeks better results this time around at Southern Hills Country Club.

How to Watch Lucas Glover at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Glover's Statistics

Glover has finished below par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Glover has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 48 -4 $21,360 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 30 +5 $93,150 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0

