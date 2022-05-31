How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lucas Glover will appear in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 after a 40th-place finish in Fort Worth, Texas at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Glover's Statistics
- Glover has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Glover has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Glover last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2021 and placed 37th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
48
-4
$21,360
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
30
+5
$93,150
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)