How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 2, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Lucas Glover takes a tee shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Glover will appear in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 after a 40th-place finish in Fort Worth, Texas at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Glover's Statistics

Glover has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Glover has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Glover last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2021 and placed 37th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 19-22 PGA Championship 23 +2 $129,768 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 48 -4 $21,360 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 30 +5 $93,150

