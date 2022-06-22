How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Lucas Glover plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Glover, the No. 116 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 20th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 23-26.

How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands

Glover's Statistics

Glover has made the cut in three straight events.

Glover has finished below par four times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.

Glover has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In 2020, Glover's last time competing at TPC River Highlands, he placed 20th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 60 +7 $26,640 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 19-22 PGA Championship 23 +2 $129,768 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 48 -4 $21,360

