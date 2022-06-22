How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lucas Glover, the No. 116 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 20th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 23-26.
How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Glover's Statistics
- Glover has made the cut in three straight events.
- Glover has finished below par four times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Glover has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
- In 2020, Glover's last time competing at TPC River Highlands, he placed 20th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
60
+7
$26,640
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
48
-4
$21,360
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)