How to Watch Lucas Glover at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lucas Glover enters play in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 after a 48th-place finish in Hilton Head, South Carolina at the RBC Heritage.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Glover's Statistics
- Glover will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Glover has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Glover has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- The last time Glover played this course (2017), he placed 43rd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
48
-4
$21,360
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
30
+5
$93,150
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
74
+16
$23,400
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
