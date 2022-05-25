How to Watch Lucas Herbert at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lucas Herbert hits the links in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 coming off a 13th-place finish in the PGA Championship in his last competition.
How to Watch Lucas Herbert at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Herbert's Statistics
- Herbert has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Herbert has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+6
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
68
+7
$41,600
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
7
-2
$390,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
