How to Watch Lucas Herbert at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links May 19-22, Lucas Herbert will try to improve upon his last performance at the PGA Championship. In 2021, he shot +9 and finished 71st at Augusta National Golf Club.
How to Watch Lucas Herbert at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Herbert's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Herbert has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Herbert has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+6
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
68
+7
$41,600
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
7
-2
$390,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
