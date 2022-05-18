How to Watch Lucas Herbert at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 5, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Lucas Herbert reacts to missing a putt on the 13th hole during the first round of the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links May 19-22, Lucas Herbert will try to improve upon his last performance at the PGA Championship. In 2021, he shot +9 and finished 71st at Augusta National Golf Club.

How to Watch Lucas Herbert at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Herbert's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Herbert has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Herbert has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +6 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 68 +7 $41,600 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 7 -2 $390,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +3 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +1 $0

