How to Watch Lucas Herbert at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lucas Herbert finished 18th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2021, shooting a -1 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 2- 5 at Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Herbert's Statistics
- Herbert has finished below par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Herbert has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Herbert last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2021 and placed 18th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
48
+3
$22,092
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+6
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
68
+7
$41,600
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
7
-2
$390,000
