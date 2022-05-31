How to Watch Lucas Herbert at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Lucas Herbert finished 18th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2021, shooting a -1 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 2- 5 at Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio.

How to Watch Lucas Herbert at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Herbert's Statistics

Herbert has finished below par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Herbert has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Herbert last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2021 and placed 18th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 48 +3 $22,092 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +6 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 68 +7 $41,600 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 7 -2 $390,000

