How to Watch Lucas Herbert at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lucas Herbert, the No. 46 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 31st-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club of Brookline June 16-19.
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Herbert's Statistics
- Herbert will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Herbert has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Herbert has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
48
+4
$32,040
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
48
+3
$22,092
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+6
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
68
+7
$41,600
