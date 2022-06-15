How to Watch Lucas Herbert at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 2, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Rain starts to fall as Lucas Herbert putts on the 6th hole during Round 1 of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on June 2, 2022. Pga 1st Memorial Tournament

Lucas Herbert, the No. 46 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 31st-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club of Brookline June 16-19.

How to Watch Lucas Herbert at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Herbert's Statistics

Herbert will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Herbert has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Herbert has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 48 +4 $32,040 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 48 +3 $22,092 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +6 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 68 +7 $41,600

