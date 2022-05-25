How to Watch Luke Donald at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Luke Donald takes a tee shot from the first hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Donald enters play in Fort Worth, Texas seeking better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in his last competition, the AT&T Byron Nelson

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Donald's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Donald has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Donald has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 25 +1 $69,150 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 56 -1 $18,480 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 58 -1 $19,522

