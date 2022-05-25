How to Watch Luke Donald at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Luke Donald enters play in Fort Worth, Texas seeking better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in his last competition, the AT&T Byron Nelson
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Donald's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Donald has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Donald has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
25
+1
$69,150
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
56
-1
$18,480
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
58
-1
$19,522
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
