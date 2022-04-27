How to Watch Luke Donald at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Luke Donald will compete in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 after a 56th-place finish in Hilton Head, South Carolina at the RBC Heritage.
How to Watch Luke Donald at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Donald's Statistics
- Donald has made the cut in three straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Donald has finished below par nine times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Donald has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
56
-1
$18,480
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
58
-1
$19,522
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
16
-10
$118,950
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+1
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)