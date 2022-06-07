Skip to main content

How to Watch Luke Donald at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Luke Donald plays his shot on the sixth tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Luke Donald plays his shot on the sixth tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Luke Donald struggled, failing to make the cut at Muirfield Village GC. He's looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch Luke Donald at the RBC Canadian Open

  • Date: June 9-12, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Toronto, Canada
  • Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Donald's Statistics

  • Donald has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Donald has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+3

$0

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

40

+2

$30,660

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

MC

-4

$0

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

25

+1

$69,150

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

MC

+4

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
8
2022

RBC Canadian Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (24) signals to the Minnesota Twins dugout after an at bat during the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Tigers vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson4 minutes ago
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrate after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Athletics vs. Braves stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2020; Truckee, California, USA; Ricky Barnes plays his shot during the first round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ricky Barnes at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Jonas Blixt plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jonas Blixt at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Greg Chalmers plays his shot on the first tee during the first round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Greg Chalmers at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Nov 18, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; Ben Crane plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the first round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ben Crane at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joshua Creel plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Joshua Creel at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Sep 21, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Brian Harman follows his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brian Davis at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brett Drewitt at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy