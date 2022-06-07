How to Watch Luke Donald at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Luke Donald plays his shot on the sixth tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Luke Donald struggled, failing to make the cut at Muirfield Village GC. He's looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch Luke Donald at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Donald's Statistics

Donald has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Donald has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 25 +1 $69,150 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0

Regional restrictions apply.