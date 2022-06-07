How to Watch Luke Donald at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Luke Donald struggled, failing to make the cut at Muirfield Village GC. He's looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada.
How to Watch Luke Donald at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Donald's Statistics
- Donald has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Donald has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
25
+1
$69,150
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
