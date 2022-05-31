How to Watch Luke Donald at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Luke Donald takes a tee shot from the first hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Donald seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He placed 57th at the par-72 Muirfield Village GC in 2019.

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Donald's Statistics

Donald has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Donald has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Donald has one top-20 finish in his last seven trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 41st.

In his last seven attempts at this course, he's made the cut five times.

Donald missed the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 25 +1 $69,150 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 56 -1 $18,480

