How to Watch Luke Donald at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Luke Donald seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He placed 57th at the par-72 Muirfield Village GC in 2019.
How to Watch Luke Donald at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Donald's Statistics
- Donald has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Donald has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Donald has one top-20 finish in his last seven trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 41st.
- In his last seven attempts at this course, he's made the cut five times.
- Donald missed the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
25
+1
$69,150
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
56
-1
$18,480
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)