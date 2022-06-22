How to Watch Luke Donald at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Luke Donald takes a tee shot from the first hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Donald looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

How to Watch Luke Donald at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Donald's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Donald has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Donald has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Donald did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC River Highlands in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 25 +1 $69,150

