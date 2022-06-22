How to Watch Luke Donald at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Luke Donald looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.
How to Watch Luke Donald at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Donald's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Donald has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Donald has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Donald did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC River Highlands in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
25
+1
$69,150
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
