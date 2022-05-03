How to Watch Luke Donald at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Luke Donald enters play in Potomac, Maryland trying for better results May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Mexico Open
How to Watch Luke Donald at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Donald's Statistics
- Donald has finished below par six times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Donald has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
56
-1
$18,480
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
58
-1
$19,522
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
16
-10
$118,950
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)