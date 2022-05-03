How to Watch Luke Donald at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Luke Donald takes a tee shot from the first hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Donald enters play in Potomac, Maryland trying for better results May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Mexico Open

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Donald's Statistics

Donald has finished below par six times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Donald has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 56 -1 $18,480 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 58 -1 $19,522 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 16 -10 $118,950 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +1 $0

