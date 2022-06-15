How to Watch Luke Gannon at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Luke Gannon lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 U.S. Open, Luke Gannon is in 125th position with a score of +6.

How to Watch Luke Gannon at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: NBC

NBC Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Gannon's Statistics

Gannon has finished below par once over his last three rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last three rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Gannon has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last three rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 8-11 John Deere Classic MC E $0

