How to Watch Luke Gannon at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 U.S. Open, Luke Gannon is in 125th position with a score of +6.
How to Watch Luke Gannon at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: NBC
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Gannon's Statistics
- Gannon has finished below par once over his last three rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last three rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Gannon has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last three rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 8-11
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
June
15
2022
Second Round
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
/EST
