How to Watch Luke List at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 8, 2022; Potomac, Maryland, USA; Luke List lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Luke List, the No. 62 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 51st-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22.

How to Watch Luke List at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

List's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, List has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

List has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 31 +2 $55,013 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +7 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +8 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 53 -2 $20,244

Regional restrictions apply.