How to Watch Luke List at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Luke List, the No. 62 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 51st-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
List's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, List has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- List has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
31
+2
$55,013
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+7
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+8
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
53
-2
$20,244
