How to Watch Luke List at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last tournament at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Luke List carded a 41st-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday aiming for a better finish.
How to Watch Luke List at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
List's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, List has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, List has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Over List's last six trips to this course, he's finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish here is 24th.
- List has played well enough to make the cut in two of his last six events at Muirfield Village GC.
- He missed the cut the last time he golfed Muirfield Village GC (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
31
+2
$55,013
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+7
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+8
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)