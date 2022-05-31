How to Watch Luke List at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 18, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Luke List hits from the sand at the 12th green during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Last tournament at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Luke List carded a 41st-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Luke List at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

List's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, List has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, List has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Over List's last six trips to this course, he's finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish here is 24th.

List has played well enough to make the cut in two of his last six events at Muirfield Village GC.

He missed the cut the last time he golfed Muirfield Village GC (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 31 +2 $55,013 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +7 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +8 $0

