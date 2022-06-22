How to Watch Luke List at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Luke List plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition, Luke List missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. He'll be after a better result June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

How to Watch Luke List at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

List's Statistics

List has finished below par twice and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, List has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.

The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2020, List missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 26 -1 $89,400 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 31 +2 $55,013

