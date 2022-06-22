How to Watch Luke List at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition, Luke List missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. He'll be after a better result June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.
How to Watch Luke List at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
List's Statistics
- List has finished below par twice and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, List has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.
- The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2020, List missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
26
-1
$89,400
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
31
+2
$55,013
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)