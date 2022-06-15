How to Watch Luke List at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Luke List enters play in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 after a 26th-place finish in Dublin, Ohio at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
How to Watch Luke List at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: NBC
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
List's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, List has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- List has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
26
-1
$89,400
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
31
+2
$55,013
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+7
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
