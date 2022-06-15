How to Watch Luke List at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 4, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Luke List putts on 9 during the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Pga Memorial Tournament Round 3

Luke List enters play in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 after a 26th-place finish in Dublin, Ohio at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

How to Watch Luke List at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: NBC

NBC Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

List's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, List has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

List has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 26 -1 $89,400 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 31 +2 $55,013 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +7 $0

