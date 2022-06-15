Skip to main content

How to Watch Luke List at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 4, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Luke List putts on 9 during the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Pga Memorial Tournament Round 3

Luke List enters play in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 after a 26th-place finish in Dublin, Ohio at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

How to Watch Luke List at the U.S. Open

  • Date: June 16-19, 2022
  • TV: NBC
  • Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
  • Course: The Country Club of Brookline
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

List's Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, List has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
  • List has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

26

-1

$89,400

May 19-22

PGA Championship

41

+5

$43,839

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

MC

-4

$0

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

31

+2

$55,013

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

MC

+7

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
15
2022

First Round

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

