How to Watch Luke List at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Luke List hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Luke List looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after he took sixth shooting -5 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

How to Watch Luke List at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

List's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, List has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, List has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

List missed the cut when he last played the course at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm (2017).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +7 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +8 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 53 -2 $20,244 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +5 $0

Regional restrictions apply.