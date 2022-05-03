How to Watch Luke List at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Luke List looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after he took sixth shooting -5 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.
How to Watch Luke List at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
List's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, List has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, List has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- List missed the cut when he last played the course at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm (2017).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+7
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+8
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
53
-2
$20,244
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)