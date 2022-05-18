How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 20, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; Mackenzie Hughes reacts to his putt on the 18th green during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

At the AT&T Byron Nelson, Mackenzie Hughes struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He's looking for a better outcome in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Hughes' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Hughes has finished below par three times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last eight rounds, Hughes has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 9 -2 $218,250 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +8 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 50 +15 $37,350 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0

