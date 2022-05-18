How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the AT&T Byron Nelson, Mackenzie Hughes struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He's looking for a better outcome in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Hughes' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Hughes has finished below par three times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hughes has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+8
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
50
+15
$37,350
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
