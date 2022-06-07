How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Mackenzie Hughes seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. He finished 14th at the par-70 St. George's Golf and Country Club in 2019.
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Hughes' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Hughes has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hughes has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+9
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+8
$0
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
