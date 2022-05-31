How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Mackenzie Hughes enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after failing to make the cut in the competition a year ago at Muirfield Village GC.
How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hughes' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Hughes has finished below par three times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hughes has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Over Hughes' last five trips to this course, he's finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish here is 33rd.
- Hughes has made the cut three times in his last five events at this course.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he golfed Muirfield Village GC (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+9
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+8
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
50
+15
$37,350
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)