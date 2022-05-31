How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Mackenzie Hughes plays his shot on the seventh tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Mackenzie Hughes enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after failing to make the cut in the competition a year ago at Muirfield Village GC.

How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Hughes' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Hughes has finished below par three times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Hughes has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Over Hughes' last five trips to this course, he's finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish here is 33rd.

Hughes has made the cut three times in his last five events at this course.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he golfed Muirfield Village GC (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +9 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 9 -2 $218,250 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +8 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 50 +15 $37,350

