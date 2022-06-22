Skip to main content

How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 15, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Mackenzie Hughes plays his shot from the seventh tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 15, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Mackenzie Hughes plays his shot from the seventh tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, Mackenzie Hughes finished the weekend at +4, good for a 24th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 trying for better results.

How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Travelers Championship

Hughes' Statistics

  • Hughes has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.
  • Hughes has finished below par five times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Hughes has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
  • Hughes last played this course in 2021, finishing 76th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 16-19

U.S. Open

24

+4

$150,849

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

28

-4

$57,047

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

37

+2

$51,000

May 19-22

PGA Championship

MC

+9

$0

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

MC

-3

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
22
2022

Travelers Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 20, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) looks on during a stopage in play against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in game three of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 4

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Jun 20, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) after the Lightning defeated the Colorado Avalanche in game three of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 4

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rory McIlroy at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Davis Riley plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Davis Riley at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Brian Harman plays his shot from the 10th tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brian Harman at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Feb 13, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Scott Scheffler with his tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Scottie Scheffler at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Brooks Koepka plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brooks Koepka at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Sung jae Im hits his drive on the 15th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Sung-Jae Im at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Justin Thomas plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Justin Thomas at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy