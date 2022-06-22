How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 15, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Mackenzie Hughes plays his shot from the seventh tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, Mackenzie Hughes finished the weekend at +4, good for a 24th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 trying for better results.

How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hughes' Statistics

Hughes has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.

Hughes has finished below par five times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hughes has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Hughes last played this course in 2021, finishing 76th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 24 +4 $150,849 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +9 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.