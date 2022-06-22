How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, Mackenzie Hughes finished the weekend at +4, good for a 24th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 trying for better results.
How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
Hughes' Statistics
- Hughes has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.
- Hughes has finished below par five times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hughes has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- Hughes last played this course in 2021, finishing 76th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
24
+4
$150,849
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+9
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Time/EST
