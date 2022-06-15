How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Mackenzie Hughes enters play June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club following a 28th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada his last time in competition.
How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: NBC
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Hughes' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hughes has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Hughes has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+9
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
