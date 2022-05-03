How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Mackenzie Hughes had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2021, failing to make the cut. The No. 65 player in golf seeks better results this time around at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.
How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Hughes' Statistics
- Hughes has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hughes has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
- Hughes last played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2017 and finished 51st in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+8
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
50
+15
$37,350
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
48
+4
$20,286
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
