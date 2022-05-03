How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Mackenzie Hughes tees off on #8 during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Mackenzie Hughes had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2021, failing to make the cut. The No. 65 player in golf seeks better results this time around at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Hughes' Statistics

Hughes has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hughes has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

Hughes last played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2017 and finished 51st in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +8 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 50 +15 $37,350 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 48 +4 $20,286

