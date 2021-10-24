    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Who is going to take the final event in Spain this year, the Mallorca Golf Open, as the European PGA Tour inches closer to the finals in Dubai?
    Author:

    Heading into championship Sunday today, Jeff Winther (-15) maintains his lead that was created in the first round and sustained despite an even-par second round in-between two terrific 62s to round out his week. He has a fairly competitive field behind him with Jorge Campillo (-13) two strokes behind and two others three strokes behind and many others still hopeful. 

    How to Watch Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round:

    Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Winther built his lead on 22 birdies and only four bogeys, but the one triple-bogey on Friday really set him back from really running away with this tournament. He started Friday with two bogeys and made those up on the back nine, but the triple-bogey really set him back from dominating.

    For the rest of the field, Campillo (-13) has played really well with only four bogeys on his scorecard, just not as many birdies as Winther.

    Alvaro Quiros (-12) and Sebastian Soderberg (-12) have had really strong, consistent weeks. In their last 27 holes, Quiros has shot a -6 with only one bogey and in Sonderberg’s last 24 holes he has shot a -7 with one bogey as well.

    As for the early favorites? Laurie Canter (-6), Andrew Johnston (-6) and Thomas Pieters (-5) are playing solid rounds, but will not be a factor in the action today.

    Can Winther hold strong and lead this tournament wire-to-wire?

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    7:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_14646969
    Golf

    How to Watch Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round

    just now
    USATSI_16506118
    FIG Gymnastics

    How to Watch FIG World Championships

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16952395 (1)
    Golf

    How to Watch Zozo Championship, Final Round

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_13580228
    Boxing

    How to Watch Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_16994377
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Trail Blazers

    9 hours ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Gonzaga at San Francisco in College Soccer

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16994753
    MLS

    How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps FC at San Jose Earthquakes

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16994045
    MLS

    How to Watch LA Galaxy at FC Dallas

    9 hours ago
    Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns forward Abdel Nader (left) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    9 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy