Who is going to take the final event in Spain this year, the Mallorca Golf Open, as the European PGA Tour inches closer to the finals in Dubai?

Heading into championship Sunday today, Jeff Winther (-15) maintains his lead that was created in the first round and sustained despite an even-par second round in-between two terrific 62s to round out his week. He has a fairly competitive field behind him with Jorge Campillo (-13) two strokes behind and two others three strokes behind and many others still hopeful.

How to Watch Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round:

Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Winther built his lead on 22 birdies and only four bogeys, but the one triple-bogey on Friday really set him back from really running away with this tournament. He started Friday with two bogeys and made those up on the back nine, but the triple-bogey really set him back from dominating.

For the rest of the field, Campillo (-13) has played really well with only four bogeys on his scorecard, just not as many birdies as Winther.

Alvaro Quiros (-12) and Sebastian Soderberg (-12) have had really strong, consistent weeks. In their last 27 holes, Quiros has shot a -6 with only one bogey and in Sonderberg’s last 24 holes he has shot a -7 with one bogey as well.

As for the early favorites? Laurie Canter (-6), Andrew Johnston (-6) and Thomas Pieters (-5) are playing solid rounds, but will not be a factor in the action today.

Can Winther hold strong and lead this tournament wire-to-wire?