    October 23, 2021
    How to Watch Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Bryce Easton holds a four-stroke lead entering Saturday's third round at the Mallorca Golf Open on the PGA European Tour.
    Bryce Easton shot a 66 on Friday to take a four-stroke lead into the weekend at the Mallorca Golf Open on the PGA European Tour.

    Easton (-11) shot a 63 in Thursday's opening round, one back of Jeff Winther's 62. In 69 tournaments, the 34-year-old South African golfer has not won a title, something he will look to change this weekend in Spain.

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Martin Kaymer (-4) is still in the hunt but has a lot of ground to make up as he enters the weekend trailing by seven strokes.

    Friday was a tough day on the course for the leaders coming into the day. Other than Easton, who finished the first round in second place, every other golfer that was in the top 13 after the first day shot one under par or worse. In fact, 10 of those 13 shot even par or worse.

    Laurie Canter (-6), one of the favorites on the tour, steadied his tournament with a 66 after scoring 68 in the first round.

    There are 11 golfers within five shots of the lead entering Saturday, but if Easton maintains his pace, he will be hard to catch.

    October
    23
    2021

    Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    7:30
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Golf

    How to Watch Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round

