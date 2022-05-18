How to Watch Marc Leishman at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Marc Leishman will compete in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 after a 51st-place finish in McKinney, Texas at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
How to Watch Marc Leishman at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Leishman's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Leishman has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Leishman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
30
+5
$93,150
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
68
+11
$24,720
Regional restrictions apply.
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Time
/EST
(Sign up now for a free trial.)