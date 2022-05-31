How to Watch Marc Leishman at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 17, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Marc Leishman plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 57th in this tournament a year ago, Marc Leishman has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio June 2- 5.

How to Watch Marc Leishman at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Leishman's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Leishman has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Leishman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Leishman has two top-five finishes in his last 11 trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 33rd.

Leishman has made the cut 10 times in his last 11 events at this course.

In his last appearance at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Leishman placed 57th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +3 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 30 +5 $93,150 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0

