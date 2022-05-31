How to Watch Marc Leishman at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 57th in this tournament a year ago, Marc Leishman has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio June 2- 5.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Leishman's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Leishman has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Leishman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Leishman has two top-five finishes in his last 11 trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 33rd.
- Leishman has made the cut 10 times in his last 11 events at this course.
- In his last appearance at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Leishman placed 57th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
30
+5
$93,150
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)