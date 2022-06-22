How to Watch Marc Leishman at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last time out at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, Marc Leishman carded a 14th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Travelers Championship trying to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Marc Leishman at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Leishman's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Leishman has finished below par twice, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Leishman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- The last time Leishman played this course (2021), he finished third.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
