Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Marc Leishman plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Last time out at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, Marc Leishman carded a 14th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Travelers Championship trying to improve on that finish.

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Leishman's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Leishman has finished below par twice, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Leishman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

The last time Leishman played this course (2021), he finished third.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +3 $0

