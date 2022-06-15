How to Watch Marc Leishman at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Marc Leishman looks for better results in the 2022 U.S. Open after he finished 64th shooting +12 in this tournament a year ago at The Country Club of Brookline.
How to Watch Marc Leishman at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: NBC
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Leishman's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Leishman has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Leishman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
30
+5
$93,150
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)