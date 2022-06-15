Skip to main content

How to Watch Marc Leishman at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 12, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Marc Leishman lines up a putt on the second green during the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Marc Leishman looks for better results in the 2022 U.S. Open after he finished 64th shooting +12 in this tournament a year ago at The Country Club of Brookline.

How to Watch Marc Leishman at the U.S. Open

  • Date: June 16-19, 2022
  • TV: NBC
  • Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
  • Course: The Country Club of Brookline
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Leishman's Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Leishman has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Leishman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+5

$0

May 19-22

PGA Championship

34

+4

$61,607

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

51

-13

$21,635

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

MC

+3

$0

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

30

+5

$93,150

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
15
2022

First Round

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
