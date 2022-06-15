How to Watch Marc Leishman at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 12, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Marc Leishman lines up a putt on the second green during the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Marc Leishman looks for better results in the 2022 U.S. Open after he finished 64th shooting +12 in this tournament a year ago at The Country Club of Brookline.

How to Watch Marc Leishman at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: NBC

NBC Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Leishman's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Leishman has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Leishman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +3 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 30 +5 $93,150

Regional restrictions apply.