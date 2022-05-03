How to Watch Marc Leishman at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

After he finished 65th in this tournament a year ago, Marc Leishman has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland May 5- 8.

How to Watch Marc Leishman at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Leishman's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Leishman has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Leishman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Over Leishman's last two trips to this course, he has one top-five finish. His average finish here is ninth.

Leishman qualified for the weekend in each of his last two events at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

In his last appearance at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Leishman finished 13th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 30 +5 $93,150 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 68 +11 $24,720 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 15 -8 $189,000 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 16 -11 $132,300

