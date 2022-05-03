How to Watch Marc Leishman at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 65th in this tournament a year ago, Marc Leishman has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland May 5- 8.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Leishman's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Leishman has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Leishman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Over Leishman's last two trips to this course, he has one top-five finish. His average finish here is ninth.
- Leishman qualified for the weekend in each of his last two events at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.
- In his last appearance at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Leishman finished 13th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
30
+5
$93,150
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
68
+11
$24,720
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
15
-8
$189,000
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
16
-11
$132,300
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
