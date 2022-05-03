Skip to main content

How to Watch Marc Leishman at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Cameron Smith (right) and Marc Leishman (left) leave the ninth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 65th in this tournament a year ago, Marc Leishman has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland May 5- 8.

How to Watch Marc Leishman at the Wells Fargo Championship

Leishman's Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Leishman has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
  • Leishman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
  • Over Leishman's last two trips to this course, he has one top-five finish. His average finish here is ninth.
  • Leishman qualified for the weekend in each of his last two events at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.
  • In his last appearance at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Leishman finished 13th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

30

+5

$93,150

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+3

$0

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

68

+11

$24,720

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

15

-8

$189,000

January 26-29

Farmers Insurance Open

16

-11

$132,300

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
4
2022

Wells Fargo Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

