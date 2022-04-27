How to Watch Mark Hensby at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Mark Hensby missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after a better result April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Mark Hensby at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Hensby's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Hensby has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hensby has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
7
-11
$97,356
June 10-13
Palmetto Championship at Congaree
MC
+13
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
