How to Watch Mark Hensby at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 13, 2005; Springfield, NJ, USA; Mark Hensby tees off on the 4th hole during the 3rd round of the 87th PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2005 Jason Parkhurst

In his most recent competition, Mark Hensby missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after a better result April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Mark Hensby at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta

Hensby's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Hensby has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hensby has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 7 -11 $97,356 June 10-13 Palmetto Championship at Congaree MC +13 $0

