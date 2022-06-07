How to Watch Mark Hensby at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Mexico Open, Mark Hensby struggled, missing the cut at Vidanta Vallarta. He's looking for a better outcome in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada.
How to Watch Mark Hensby at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Hensby's Statistics
- Hensby has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hensby has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
7
-11
$97,356
June 10-13
Palmetto Championship at Congaree
MC
+13
$0
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
