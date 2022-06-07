How to Watch Mark Hensby at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 13, 2005; Springfield, NJ, USA; Mark Hensby tees off on the 4th hole during the 3rd round of the 87th PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2005 Jason Parkhurst

At the Mexico Open, Mark Hensby struggled, missing the cut at Vidanta Vallarta. He's looking for a better outcome in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch Mark Hensby at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Hensby's Statistics

Hensby has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Hensby has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 7 -11 $97,356 June 10-13 Palmetto Championship at Congaree MC +13 $0

