How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Mark Hubbard is in 34th position with a score of -3.
How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hubbard's Statistics
- Hubbard has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Hubbard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
38
-6
$17,575
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
15
-1
$146,000
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
33
-7
$43,548
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)