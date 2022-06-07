How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Mark Hubbard hits the links June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at Colonial Country Club following a 52nd-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas his last time in competition.
How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Hubbard's Statistics
- Hubbard has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Hubbard has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
52
+4
$20,009
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
