Mark Hubbard hits the links June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at Colonial Country Club following a 52nd-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas his last time in competition.

How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Hubbard's Statistics

Hubbard has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Hubbard has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 52 +4 $20,009 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 32 -16 $50,808 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0

