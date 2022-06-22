How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Mark Hubbard hits the links in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 after a 44th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in his most recent competition.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hubbard's Statistics
- Hubbard will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Hubbard has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hubbard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Hubbard finished 13th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
44
-2
$30,015
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
52
+4
$20,009
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
