How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 26, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Mark Hubbard plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Hubbard enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta after a 51st-place finish in the Mexico Open in the last tournament he played.

How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Hubbard's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Hubbard has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Hubbard has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 38 -6 $17,575 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 15 -1 $146,000 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 33 -7 $43,548

