How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Mark Hubbard enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta after a 51st-place finish in the Mexico Open in the last tournament he played.
How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Live Stream on fuboTV
Hubbard's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hubbard has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Hubbard has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
38
-6
$17,575
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
15
-1
$146,000
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
33
-7
$43,548
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
