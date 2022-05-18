How to Watch Martin Kaymer at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Martin Kaymer enters play in Tulsa, Oklahoma seeking better results May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship after missing the cut in his last competition, the Corales Puntacana Championship
How to Watch Martin Kaymer at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Kaymer's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Kaymer has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Kaymer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 17-20
U.S. Open
26
+3
$87,941
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
