How to Watch Martin Kaymer at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Martin Kaymer reacts to missing his putt on the 2nd green during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Kaymer enters play in Tulsa, Oklahoma seeking better results May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship after missing the cut in his last competition, the Corales Puntacana Championship

How to Watch Martin Kaymer at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Kaymer's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Kaymer has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Kaymer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +4 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 48 -4 $19,439 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +5 $0 July 15-18 The Open Championship MC +2 $0 June 17-20 U.S. Open 26 +3 $87,941

