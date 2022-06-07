How to Watch Martin Laird at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 4, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Martin Laird plays his shot on the ninth green rough during the third round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Laird seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. He took 50th at the par-70 St. George's Golf and Country Club in 2019.

How to Watch Martin Laird at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Laird's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Laird has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Laird has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC E $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 61 +11 $20,070 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 29 -6 $55,112 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC E $0

Regional restrictions apply.