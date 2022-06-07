How to Watch Martin Laird at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Martin Laird seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. He took 50th at the par-70 St. George's Golf and Country Club in 2019.
How to Watch Martin Laird at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Laird's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Laird has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Laird has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
61
+11
$20,070
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
29
-6
$55,112
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)