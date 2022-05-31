How to Watch Martin Laird at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Martin Laird shot +6 and took 53rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Laird's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Laird has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Laird has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- The last time Laird golfed this course (2021), he placed 53rd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
61
+11
$20,070
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
29
-6
$55,112
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
