How to Watch Martin Laird at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Martin Laird hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Laird shot +6 and took 53rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

How to Watch Martin Laird at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Laird's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Laird has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Laird has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

The last time Laird golfed this course (2021), he placed 53rd.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC E $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 61 +11 $20,070 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 29 -6 $55,112 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC E $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +6 $0

