How to Watch Martin Laird at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Martin Laird, the No. 185 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 21st-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 23-26.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Laird's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Laird has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Laird has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last eight rounds.
- The last time Laird competed at this course (2019), he placed 21st.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+3
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
61
+11
$20,070
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
29
-6
$55,112
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
