How to Watch Martin Laird at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Martin Laird plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Laird, the No. 185 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 21st-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 23-26.

How to Watch Martin Laird at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:

Laird's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Laird has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Laird has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last eight rounds.

The last time Laird competed at this course (2019), he placed 21st.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +3 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC E $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 61 +11 $20,070 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 29 -6 $55,112

