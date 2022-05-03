How to Watch Martin Laird at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Martin Laird will appear May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland. In his most recent tournament he took 29th in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
How to Watch Martin Laird at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Laird's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Laird has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Laird has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- The last time he competed at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Laird failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
29
-6
$55,112
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+6
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
52
+8
$28,170
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
39
-4
$45,000
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)