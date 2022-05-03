How to Watch Martin Laird at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Martin Laird hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Laird will appear May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland. In his most recent tournament he took 29th in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

How to Watch Martin Laird at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Laird's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Laird has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Laird has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

The last time he competed at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Laird failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 29 -6 $55,112 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC E $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +6 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 52 +8 $28,170 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 39 -4 $45,000

Regional restrictions apply.