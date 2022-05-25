How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Martin Trainer plays from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Trainer hits the links May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at TPC Craig Ranch following a 76th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas his last time in competition.

How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Trainer's Statistics

Trainer has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.

Trainer has finished below par six times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last nine rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.

Over his last nine rounds, Trainer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 76 -8 $17,381 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 11 -12 $177,025 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +9 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0

