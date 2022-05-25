How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Martin Trainer hits the links May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at TPC Craig Ranch following a 76th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas his last time in competition.
How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Trainer's Statistics
- Trainer has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Trainer has finished below par six times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last nine rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Trainer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
76
-8
$17,381
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
11
-12
$177,025
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+9
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
