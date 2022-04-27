How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Martin Trainer plays from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Trainer looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links when he tees off in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Trainer's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Trainer has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Trainer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +9 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 7 -13 $112,388 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +5 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +4 $0

