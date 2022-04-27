How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Martin Trainer looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links when he tees off in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Trainer's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Trainer has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Trainer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+9
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
7
-13
$112,388
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
