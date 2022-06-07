How to Watch Martin Trainer at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Martin Trainer enters play June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at Colonial Country Club following a 52nd-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the most recent tournament he played.
How to Watch Martin Trainer at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Trainer's Statistics
- Trainer has finished below par five times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Trainer has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last nine rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
52
+4
$20,009
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
76
-8
$17,381
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
11
-12
$177,025
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+9
$0
