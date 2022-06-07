How to Watch Martin Trainer at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Martin Trainer plays from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Trainer enters play June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at Colonial Country Club following a 52nd-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the most recent tournament he played.

How to Watch Martin Trainer at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Trainer's Statistics

Trainer has finished below par five times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Trainer has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last nine rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 52 +4 $20,009 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 76 -8 $17,381 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 11 -12 $177,025 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +9 $0

