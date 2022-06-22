How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Martin Trainer plays from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament, Martin Trainer missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada. He'll be after better results June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Trainer's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Trainer has finished below par five times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Trainer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Trainer didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC River Highlands in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 52 +4 $20,009 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 76 -8 $17,381 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 11 -12 $177,025

